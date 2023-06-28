Taiwan spots two Russian warships off its East Coast, sends aircraft and ships to keep watch
Two Russian warships were spotted off the eastern coast of Taiwan on Tuesday, and the island's defence ministry said that it dispatched its own aircraft and ships to keep watch
“Two frigates sailed in a northerly direction off Taiwan’s east coast and then departed from our response zone” in a southeasterly direction off the port city of Suao, which is home to a major Taiwanese naval base,” said the ministry in a statement late on Tuesday.
Taiwan’s military sent aircraft and ships to keep watch and activated shore-based missile systems, the statement added, without providing further details.
Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday that a detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet had entered the southern parts of the Philippine Sea to perform tasks as part of a long-range sea passage.
Taiwan has joined the United States and its allies in enacting wide-ranging sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has over the past three years regularly reported Chinese navy ships and air force aircraft operating around the island, as Beijing seeks to press its territorial claims.
