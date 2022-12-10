Taiwan mulls WTO complaint against China over latest import bans

Taipei: Taiwan may approach the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China after the communist state curbed the import of more Taiwanese food and drink products from the island nation.

China has alleged “political manipulation” by Taiwan as the reason behind the move.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang accused China of using administrative means to “interfere” in normal trade in violation of WTO norms.

“The government will do its best to communicate with relevant Chinese departments on the issue. If there is any non-compliance with the relevant WTO norms, we will also follow the relevant channels to file a complaint,” Su Tseng-chang told the media on Saturday.

Over the past two years, Taiwan has accused China of a pressure campaign by imposing import bans on several agricultural and aquatic goods.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the latest bans on Taiwanese imports by China include more fishery products, chief among them squid, as well as some beers and liquors. China has accused Taiwanese companies of not properly completing relevant paperwork as justification for these bans.

