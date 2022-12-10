Taiwan mulls WTO complaint against China over latest import bans
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang accused China of using administrative means to 'interfere' in normal trade in violation of WTO norms
Taipei: Taiwan may approach the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China after the communist state curbed the import of more Taiwanese food and drink products from the island nation.
China has alleged “political manipulation” by Taiwan as the reason behind the move.
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang accused China of using administrative means to “interfere” in normal trade in violation of WTO norms.
“The government will do its best to communicate with relevant Chinese departments on the issue. If there is any non-compliance with the relevant WTO norms, we will also follow the relevant channels to file a complaint,” Su Tseng-chang told the media on Saturday.
Over the past two years, Taiwan has accused China of a pressure campaign by imposing import bans on several agricultural and aquatic goods.
According to a report by news agency Reuters, the latest bans on Taiwanese imports by China include more fishery products, chief among them squid, as well as some beers and liquors. China has accused Taiwanese companies of not properly completing relevant paperwork as justification for these bans.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Top China security body calls for 'crackdown' on 'hostile forces' after protests
The stark warning came after security services were out in force across China following demonstrations not seen in decades, as anger over unrelenting lockdowns fuelled deep-rooted frustration with the political system
Australian MPs land in Taiwan, defying Beijing warning
A group of Australian lawmakers has landed in Taiwan, Taipei's foreign ministry confirmed Tuesday, defying warnings from Beijing over the visit at a time of rising tensions over the self-ruled island.
Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup returns, had over 23,000 registrations for games like Valorant, CS GO
The Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, one of the oldest and most prestigious eSports tournaments in India and Asia was back in its physical setting after a gap of two years with over 23000 registrations for games like Valorant, WCC3, Pokémon Unite and CS:GO,