Taiwan hospital employs strippers for military veterans, creates national uproar

Taipei: A military hospital in Taiwan became the epicenter of a raging controversy for hiring strippers to entertain retired army personnel undergoing treatment at its facilities. The hospital authorities apologised for the act after news of the event was leaked to the media, leading to a national uproar.

This incident had taken place in a government hospital called “Veterans Home” in Taiwan. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the incident had taken place on September 7. The hospital authorities issued an official statement apologising for employing strippers for its patients.

After a video of strippers dancing inside the hospital went viral on the internet, the hospital authorities faced nationwide fury. In the viral video, a stripper was seen dancing around 12 wheelchair-bound patients. The stripper wasl also seen dancing on the lap of a patient.

Many called for a boycott of the hospital as this decision of the hospital authorities was ‘indecent’. However, the hospital informed that its annual event was canceled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So the hospital authorities decided to bring in strippers for the entertainment of the patients.

