Taiwan detects 38 Chinese warplanes, 6 navy vessels in area

The Taiwanese defence ministry claimed on Friday that China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan.

The ministry also said that six navy vessels were also spotted in the area from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as part of China’s long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The development is seen as the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.

Nineteen of the aircraft flew across the midline in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included five SU-30 and two J-16 aircraft. One drone, a TB-001, circled the island, according to a diagram from the Defense Ministry.

China held exercises simulating the sealing off of the island after the sensitive meeting on April 5 between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China opposes any exchanges at the official level between Taiwan and other governments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.