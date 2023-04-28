Taiwan detects 38 Chinese warplanes, 6 navy vessels in area
Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.
The Taiwanese defence ministry claimed on Friday that China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan.
The ministry also said that six navy vessels were also spotted in the area from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as part of China’s long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.
The development is seen as the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.
Related Articles
Nineteen of the aircraft flew across the midline in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included five SU-30 and two J-16 aircraft. One drone, a TB-001, circled the island, according to a diagram from the Defense Ministry.
China held exercises simulating the sealing off of the island after the sensitive meeting on April 5 between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China opposes any exchanges at the official level between Taiwan and other governments.
also read
‘An ally not a vassal’: How Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Taiwan have exposed the divide in Europe
France’s Emmanuel Macron reiterated his controversial remarks that Europe must avoid being drawn into any conflict between the US and China over Taiwan. It has rattled leaders in the continent, especially those in Eastern Europe. They fear alienating the US, which has helped keep Russia at bay
200 US military advisers reach Taiwan to beef up island's armed forces
Late last year, as Taipei took significant steps to prepare itself for Beijing's military ambitions in the ensuing ten years, President Tsai Ing-wen declared the change in policy