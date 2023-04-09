Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around island

Taipei: As China staged war games for a second day, Taiwan’s defency ministry informed that it has detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island on Sunday.

The ministry said it was responding to the Chinese drills “in a calm and composed manner”.

It futher added that the warplanes detected until 4 pm local time included a mix of fighter jets and bombers, AFP reported.

Earlier, the National Defence Ministry stated that Taiwan will battle to defend and protect its homeland united.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense stated on Twitter, “#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful.” Every narrative on this place is imprinted in our minds. We, the #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all of our hearts to preserve and protect our homeland.”

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.