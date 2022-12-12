Taiwan cracks down on TikTok, mulls taking action against officials found using the Chinese app

Taiwan has been ramping up measures to crack down on Chinese app TikTok over national security concerns.

According to a report, Taiwan’s Executive Yuan, or the executive branch of the government has announced that it will “coordinate with four other major government branches to enforce the regulation that Chinese short video streaming app TikTok should be banned on public sector’s information and communications devices.”

The regulation also seeks to take steps against government officials who are found in violation of the rules, Liberty Times Net reported.

According to the report, officials from the Ministry of Digital Development said that TikTok is a product that “endangers national information and communication security.”

The officials have also restricted the use of TikTok.

They also pointed out that while TikTok is currently disabled on public sector computers, it can still be accessed on smartphones.

TikTok is among the Chinese apps that have come under the scanner globally due to data safety concerns.

The development comes amid deteriorating relations between China and Taiwan. Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.