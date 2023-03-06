Syria: Vital earthquake aid blocked or diverted in Aleppo’s desperate hour of need
'These politically motivated obstructions of critical aid have had tragic ramifications, especially for search and recovery teams who need fuel to operate machinery,' said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Beirut: The Syrian government and Turkey-backed rebel forces have blocked more than 100 trucks carrying essential aid such as food, medical supplies and tents from entering Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods in Aleppo city, Amnesty International said on Monday.
The rights group said that rebels also blocked at least 30 aid trucks from entering Afrin, a city in northern Aleppo occupied by Turkey.
“The earthquakes have pushed tens of thousands of people in Aleppo who were already struggling due to a decade-long armed conflict into further destitution. Yet even in this moment of desperation, the Syrian government and armed opposition groups have pandered to political considerations and taken advantage of people’s misery to advance their own agendas,” said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa.
“These politically motivated obstructions of critical aid have had tragic ramifications, especially for search and recovery teams who need fuel to operate machinery,” he said.
Majzoub further said that all parties to the conflict, including the Syrian government and Turkey-backed armed groups, should be prioritizing the needs of civilians whose lives have been upended in this catastrophic natural disaster and ensuring that they have unfettered access to aid.
A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked huge swathes of Turkey and parts of Syria on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people in both countries.
The UN estimates that at least 6,000 people in Syria have been killed and over 8 million people are in urgent need of assistance, including 4.1 million people in opposition-held areas in northern Syria and 4 million people in government-held areas.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Indian Americans contribute massive amount to help earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria
A fundraiser organised by several eminent Indian Americans led by Dr Hemant Patel, the former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the community raised more than USD 230,000
Turkey begins rebuilding homes destroyed by earthquake
More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the February 6 earthquakes that killed tens of thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria
Death toll in Turkey earthquake surpasses 50,000
The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night