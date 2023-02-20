Syria urges UN to deter Israeli's aggressive attacks on its territory
New Delhi: Syria has urged the United Nations to take the appropriate steps to deter Israel’s aggressive attacks on Syrian territory and hold it accountable for the same.
A missile strike by Israel killed 15 people and destroyed a residential building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, a war monitor said Sunday.
“When Syria was trying to heal its wounds, bury its martyrs, and receive condolences, sympathy, and international humanitarian support in the face of the devastating earthquake, the Israelis launched an air aggression targeting civilian-populated neighbourhoods,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by IANS report.
The strike, which hit close to an Iranian cultural centre, killed 15 people including civilians, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Nine of the victims were Syrians, including two civilians, four soldiers, and three military officers. The identities of the other victims remain unknown, the Britain-based watchdog group said.
Syrian state media reported that buildings had been badly damaged and that people were “killed and injured”, but did not specify how many.
The strike hit in Kafr Sousa, a high-security area of the Syrian capital, part of which is home to senior security officials, security branches and intelligence headquarters.
The Israeli attack comes at a time when Syria is trying to heal its wounds, bury its martyrs, and receive condolences, sympathy and international humanitarian support in facing the devastating earthquake.
On 6 February 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria leading to the death of over 46,000 people.
