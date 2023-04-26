World

Sydney to host Quad leaders’ summit on May 24, says Anthony Albanese

India, the United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal grouping that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential counter against China’s increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific

FP Staff April 26, 2023 07:00:41 IST
China sees the Quad as an attempt to push back against its growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. Reuters

Sydney will host the 2023 Quad Leaders’ summit on May 24, the third in-person gathering of the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan which together form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

“I am honoured to host the first ever Quad Leaders’ Summit in Australia in Sydney,” Albanese said. “The Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all,” he elaborated.

The Australian PM said the leaders will discuss how the Quad can work alongside partners and regional groupings, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen cooperation and shape the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States that is maintained by periodic summits between member countries.

China sees the Quad as an attempt to push back against its growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Albanese said he also plans to visit the US when Biden hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the second half of the year.

