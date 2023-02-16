Sweden seeks to deport 74-year-old bedridden woman for lack of post-Brexit paperwork

Brussels: A 74-year-old British woman with severe Alzheimer’s, living in Sweden from decades is being forcefully deported because she does not have the post-Brexit paperwork in order.

Kathleen Poole, cannot speak, walk or feed herself and is bedbound in a care home.

Poole’s son, Wayne, expressed fear that obtaining a new passport for her might hasten the deportation procedure, which he was attempting to delay in the hopes that someone would intervene to save his mother.

He declared, “I am really worn out by all of this. “The entire experience is taxing. There is always hope, and we will take all necessary measures to put an end to it”.

Because of the complicated logistics, Poole said he doesn’t think the police could get his mother on a plane. She is unable to walk, thus a hoist is required to transfer her from her bed to a wheelchair in the care facility.

“It just isn’t right,” he declared.

Background Check

Poole and her husband had moved to Sweden 18 years ago in order to be close to her Swedish son and daughter-in-law as well as her four young grandchildren.

The couple reportedly sold their home in UK and purchased a new one in Sweden. Years later, her husband passed and at the age of 63, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has been living in a care facility since 10 years.

She was granted permanent residency in Sweden, but after Brexit, she had to update her documents.

Her family submitted an application on her behalf, but it was denied because her passport was out of date and there was no proof of her financial independence.

The judgement was appealed, according to Kathleen’s daughter-in-law Angelica Poole, who added that the 74-year-old was unable to leave her bed and had not updated her passport because “she wasn’t going anywhere.”

Police Action

When the police showed up at the nursing home to take an inventory of her wardrobe and personal items, they were surprised.

The police contacted the Swedish embassy with a “formal request” for a travel document for Poole, which fueled concerns that the authorities in Sweden may follow through on their threat to deport her.

BRITS Say?

The British embassy meanwhile informed Poole’s son that “they are legally compelled to release travel passports after the police request without your agreement,” a representative of the embassy said.

Hilary Benn, a Labour MP and former head of the Brexit select committee, termed the issue “awful” and urged both London and Brussels “to put a stop to the deportation of a vulnerable British citizen” on Monday.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said, “We are aware of this matter and looking for any methods to improve the family’s situation.”

It is also believed that David Rutley, the foreign minister and a member of parliament from the district where Kathleen Poole was born, Macclesfield, has contacted her family to express his support.

What does the law say

European Commission has also contacted the Swedish authorities over the issue.

The office of James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, is simultaneously attempting to determine the precise circumstances that have resulted in the removal threat faced by

Despite claiming that it was unable to comment on specific incidents, the European Commission did mention that it was in touch with the Swedish authorities over this one.

A spokesperson, reportedly, said that measures were taken to protect British people who were residing legally in an EU member state prior to Brexit.

Strong safeguards in the withdrawal agreement, they argued, “guarantee that any refusal must be rational and appealable to an independent domestic court.”

In accordance with the exit agreement, the treaty “protects those UK nationals who resided in an EU member state in accordance with EU law before the transition period and who continue to remain there,” the spokeswoman said.

When contacted for comment, the Swedish government said that “by law” it was not permitted to address specific situations.

