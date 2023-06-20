Taking to the skies: Suzuki all set to start making 'flying cars' with SkyDrive

In an exciting development, Suzuki Motor Corp, a prominent Japanese automaker, announced on Tuesday that it has successfully forged a partnership with SkyDrive Inc to embark on the production of groundbreaking “flying cars.”

The collaboration will utilize the state-of-the-art facilities of a Suzuki Group factory located in central Japan, serving as the production hub for the creation of cutting-edge electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. As per Suzuki’s official statement, the production process is scheduled to commence in the spring of the upcoming year, ushering in a new era of technological innovation and mobility.

To facilitate this ambitious endeavour, SkyDrive is set to establish a fully-owned subsidiary solely dedicated to the manufacturing of these remarkable aircraft. Meanwhile, Suzuki, with its vast expertise and resources, will play a pivotal role in the meticulous preparations required for the manufacturing process.

This includes crucial aspects such as talent acquisition, and ensuring the collaboration leverages the best professionals in the field. By joining forces, these two visionary entities are poised to revolutionize the realm of transportation, igniting a paradigm shift that blends the realms of automobiles and aviation.

Notably headquartered in the vibrant city of Toyota, situated in the heart of Japan, SkyDrive boasts an impressive lineup of major shareholders. These include renowned entities such as the esteemed trading house Itochu Corp, the trailblazing tech firm NEC Corp, and a prominent unit of the renowned energy company Eneos Holdings Inc. With such influential backers, SkyDrive is primed to unleash its full potential and drive forward the realization of its shared vision.

This extraordinary collaboration between Suzuki and SkyDrive is built upon a solid foundation. In fact, the two forward-thinking companies sealed a momentous deal back in March of the preceding year. This pivotal agreement laid the groundwork for their collective efforts in the realm of research, development, and marketing of flying cars. It is a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation and their unwavering belief in the immense possibilities that lie within the realm of airborne mobility.

As this groundbreaking partnership progresses, the world eagerly awaits the fruits of its labour, anticipating a future where flying cars become an integral part of our transportation landscape. With Suzuki’s manufacturing prowess and SkyDrive’s cutting-edge technology, these “flying cars” hold the potential to redefine the way we move, opening up new horizons of efficiency, convenience, and exhilarating experiences for individuals worldwide.

