Sudan: Heavy clashes in Khartoum just hours before expiration of tenuous truce

Fighting resumed in the south and west of Omdurman, one of three contiguous cities that make up Sudan's bigger capital, on Sunday and Monday. Residents in southern Khartoum reported confrontations across the Nile late Sunday

FP Staff May 29, 2023 14:33:48 IST
Smoke billows in the distance in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals. AFP

Residents claimed heavy and prolonged fighting could be heard in sections of Sudan’s capital on Monday, just hours before the expiration of a tenuous ceasefire agreement that had offered some reprieve from a six-week-old conflict but limited humanitarian access.

Fighting resumed in the south and west of Omdurman, one of three contiguous cities that make up Sudan’s bigger capital, on Sunday and Monday. Residents in southern Khartoum reported confrontations across the Nile late Sunday.

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been involved in a power battle that erupted on 15 April, killing hundreds and displacing roughly 1.4 million people.

Both parties have stated that they are contemplating extending a pact for a week-long truce mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, which is set to expire at 9:45 pm (19:45 GMT) local time on Monday.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United States warned on Sunday that the army and the RSF had frequently broken the truce, obstructing humanitarian access and the restoration of key services.

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 14:33:48 IST