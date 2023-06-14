Sudan Civil War: Rape survivors forced to quackery for abortion

Rape survivors in Sudanese capital of Khartoum are confronting immense obstacles in obtaining emergency contraception and abortion medication.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in April, access to a warehouse housing 47,000 medical post-rape kits has been cut off, exacerbating the situation for these women.

In the absence of proper resources, women are turning to social media platforms to share information on where to acquire drugs that can help prevent pregnancies and infections. Alternatively, some are resorting to traditional herbal remedies as a last resort.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), responsible for supplying these crucial kits, is unable to ascertain which forces, whether the Sudanese army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), are impeding access to the warehouse.

Post-rape kits, typically distributed in conflict-stricken areas, contain vital emergency medications such as the morning-after pill, abortion-inducing drugs, and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to mitigate the risk of HIV infection.

Given the time-sensitive nature of these medications, it is crucial for survivors to receive them within 72 hours of the assault to maximize their effectiveness. However, the current circumstances in Khartoum have severely hindered their ability to access the necessary post-rape care.

Sulaima Ishaq, the director of the Sudanese government’s Combating Violence Against Women Unit, acknowledged that while there are limited supplies of PEP available in some clinics in the city, the prevention of pregnancies remains a pressing concern with no viable solutions at present.

Highlighting the prevalence of sexual assaults, Ishaq stated, “Rapes are happening everywhere.” She emphasized that the officially reported cases likely represent only a fraction of the actual incidents.

Last month, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) revealed that over 5,000 post-rape kits had been delivered to Port Sudan.

However, challenges persist in transporting the medication to Khartoum and Darfur, where the conflict is most concentrated.

Additionally, attacks on medical warehouses in South Darfur have resulted in a depletion of vital medical supplies.

Enas Muzamil, an activist assisting rape survivors in Khartoum, described the availability of post-rape care as a “privilege.”

She explained that informal networks have become essential, with women communicating through social media groups to share resources and available medication. Traditional methods have also become a recourse for many women, including the use of herbal vaginal washes.

Muzamil recounted the story of a woman who was raped by three men and unable to access the appropriate medication to determine if she was pregnant.

Muzamil also highlighted the scarcity of emergency contraception and abortion medication even before the onset of the war, as abortion remains illegal in the country.

In certain areas considered safer than the capital, women who have sought refuge have managed to access emergency contraception through the Sudan Family Planning Association.

Desperate situations have led some Sudanese women to attempt to smuggle medication from abroad.

