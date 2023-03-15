World

Stunning pictures of cherry blossoms in Japan win hearts on social media

According to the Japan Times, cherry blossoms have started blooming in the country 10 days earlier than usual.

FP Trending March 15, 2023 20:10:14 IST
It’s the season of cherry blossoms in Japan. The annual flowering of the blossoms, which attracts tourists from all over the world has started. Japan’s Meteorological Agency announced the start of the cherry blossom season. “Today, on March 14, we hereby declare the sakura blossoming in Tokyo. We’ve seen many warm days in March, climate change may also have played a part,” the government body said in its statement about the early start of the season. The flowers typically bloom between the end of March and to the first week of April.

Cherry blossoms are termed as sakura in Japanese. The key distinction between sakura and other cherry trees is that the cherry blossom trees bloom with beautiful pink or white flowers each spring instead of producing fruits. Pictures of the mesmerising cherry blossoms have been doing the rounds of the internet.

The caption of one tweet noted, “Cherry blossom season is almost here!” It added that one of the most iconic spots to view the stunning flowers is the Kintaikyo Bridge in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The photo successfully captured the beauty of both Kintaikyo Bridge and cherry blossoms in its frame.

Stunning pink flowers can be seen blooming on the branches of a cherry blossom tree in the frame. The beautiful Kintaikyo Bridge can also be seen in the background.

Have a look at this picture here:

Another picture showcasing the beauty of the cherry blossom trees was shared on social media. In the picture, a beautiful sakura tree can be seen in the Chinese-style garden at Gifu Park in Gifu City.

Have a look at this picture here:

In the photo, the upper half of the tree is completely pink because of the cherry blossoms on its branches. Besides the sakura tree, the mesmerising picture of the garden also shows cherry blossoms floating on a pond near the tree. The whole pond can be seen covered with these beautiful flowers.

Another picture showed a stunningly vibrant picture where the Shika no Idesui Canal in Takamatsu in Kagawa Prefecture can be seen coloured completely in purple because of the cherry blossoms.

Have a look at this mesmerising picture here:

The cherry blossoms can be spotted lying all over the water passing through the canal.

According to the Japan Times, cherry blossoms have started blooming in the country 10 days earlier than usual. Temperatures in Japan have been rising since the start of March, causing the flower’s buds to grow quicker. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the blossoms are anticipated to be in full bloom within the next week.

