Strict action to be taken against attackers on Hindu temples, idols, says Deputy Commissioner of Bangladesh's Thakurgaon

Dhaka: After unidentified miscreants vandalised 14 Hindu temples in northwestern Bangladesh, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Thakurgaon Md Mahbubur Rahman said

stern actions will be taken against those involved in vandalizing idols, Dhaka Tribune reported.

DC Mahbubur Rahman along with superintendent of police (SP) and local public representatives visited the scenes on Sunday.

Those who are carrying out evil acts to create unrest in the land of peace and communal harmony will be brought to justice soon, the DC said.

The attacks were carried out in a purposeful manner and those involved in the incidents are yet to be identified, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Jahangir Hossain said.

On Sunday, a group of unidentified persons vandalised idols of Hindu goddesses in 14 temples in Bangladesh’s Baliadangi upazila .

Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, and Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad Thakurgaon District General Secretary Prabir Kumar Gupta, who went on the spot, said nine idols in the Sindurpindi area of Dhantala union, four in Collegepara area of Paria union and 14 idols in a temple in Sahbajpur Nathpara area of Charol union were vandalised.

Baliadangi police station’s officer in-charge Khairul Anam said the attacks took place between Saturday night and Sunday dawn at several villages.

“It clearly appears to be a case of an orchestrated attack to disrupt the peaceful situation of the country, Thakurgaon’s police chief Jahangir Hossain told reporters at one of the temple sites.

