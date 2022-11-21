Beijing: Recently, a lot of content has started appearing on Chinese internet about killing stray dogs with poison. The perpetrators make use of isoniazid, which is harmless to humans but highly toxic to dogs.

For the unversed, isoniazid is a human medication for tuberculosis; it has a narrow margin of safety for dogs and cats. When accidentally ingested by dogs, it can result in severe clinical signs that include vomiting, hyper salivation, diarrhoea, seizures, come and even death.

Recently, a Twitter account that goes by the name The Great Translation Movement shared that a number of pet dogs are being killed using isoniazid. The tweet comes with an image recounting a person’s confession where the perpetrator says that the more people send him/her private messages of abuse, the more detailed the person will be of removing more stray dogs.

The person goes on to add that the more people break down over his deed, he loves to see their incompetent rage and the more they cry and emotionally breakdown, the happier he is.

As per the person, isoniazid is very good for poisoning dogs as the effective dose is just little, non-toxic and harmless to humans.

The person said that administering the poison to dogs is easy as well since one can just stuff it inside a hollowed out ham before feeding it to the canine.

China’s love-hate relationship with dogs is, however, not new. Back in 2018 too various reports revealed that the spate of poisonings is one of a string of attacks targeting dogs stating that the problem is compounded by the fact there is no specific law on the statutes against animal cruelty even though legislation was first proposed in 2009.

China’s relationship with dogs is further problematised by the fact that even as long back as 2016, rabies caused 644 deaths in China. Thus, there is a need to ensure that those dog owners who do not leash their dogs while walking them punished, but neither does it mean that those who try to poison the dogs in the communities can escape punishment.

With inputs from agencies

