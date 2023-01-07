Twin babies share almost everything including the same genetic material, physical characteristics, body features, and sometimes also the same face. They are called identical twins. It is also quite common that twin babies are born at the same time and thus share their birthdays on the same date. Though now an American couple has surpassed this ritual and has welcomed their twin babies on not just two separate dates but also two separate years. The incident is from the US state of Texas where an American woman named Kali Jo Flewellen and her husband Cliff were blessed with twin girls.

While the babies were born on two different dates and also two different years, there is hardly a difference of five minutes between their birth times. Want to know how?

The newbie mother, Kali Jo took to her Facebook handle and shared the news. According to her post, her first baby was born on 31 December 2022 at around 11:55 PM, while her second daughter was born six minutes after that on 1 January 2023 at 12:01. A wonderful coincidence, isn’t it?

She also shared the names of her daughters that are Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott and noted that they were born healthy and happy, weighing 5.5 pounds. Kali Jo also shared a couple of pictures of her babies along with photos of her and her husband as they happily posed for the camera.

Check out:



While adding details about the baby, she wrote, “Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott! Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 p.m. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01! They both came out healthy and happy and weighed 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!”

As soon as the post was shared, many posted heartwarming reactions to it and congratulated the couple. A user wrote, “Congratulations! That is so awesome that they have different birthdays and years! Motherhood looks great on you!”, while another person wrote, “So twins but with different DOB? That is so cool!!! Congrats to you all.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.