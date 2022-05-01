'Stop hitting on me': Elon Musk tells US lawmaker after 'billionaire with ego problem' tweet

Twitter on Monday confirmed the sale of the company to Tesla Chief Elon Musk for USD 44 billion

Washington: Engaging in a witty quibble with US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she slammed him as a "billionaire with an ego problem", Tesla CEO Elon Musk told her to stop flirting with him.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez said, "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special."

Though the US lawmaker did not name anyone, Musk must have felt that the dig was directed at him as he replied, "Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy".

However, Ocasio-Cortez did not hold back and replied, "I was talking about (Mark) Zuckerberg but ok."

Notably, Musk is known for throwing ideas, sometimes light-hearted, on his Twitter timeline. His tweets often spark debates on various issues, including free speech that polarises the twitteratis.

He has also been quite vocal about his political beliefs as he expressed his repulsion to the Left ideology on Friday.

"The far left hates everyone, themselves included," he tweeted. However, he added, "but I'm no fan of the far right either. Let's have less hate and more love."

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk had said in a statement.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he added further.

