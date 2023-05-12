Stay out of it: 80% Japanese do not want Tokyo to involve itself if China invades Taiwan

Japanese people do not want a war should China invade Taiwan; a new opinion poll has revealed.

A survey conducted by the Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun found that 80 per cent expressed their concern that the country’s military would get caught up in the conflict ensued by Beijing if China were to invade Taiwan.

Tokyo has always maintained a neutral stance on the ongoing conflict between China and Taiwan. It has also warned that a Chinese invasion of Taipei would affect Japan as it would put Beijing in control over the sea lanes that are used by Tokyo to transport 90 per cent of its energy needs and 60 per cent of its food supplies.

Meanwhile, it is widely understood that the US will back Taiwan in such a conflict. Japan, however, has not leaned towards either of the sides but an increased defence spending, according to DW, indicates that the military is preparing itself.

Only rear-echelon support to US

Increased defence expenditure in Japan has triggered a domestic debate on how Japan should respond to the crisis.

Out of the 3,000 people surveyed by Asahi, 56 per cent said that support from Japan’s Self-Defence Force (JSDF) should be limited to assistance with fuel, food and medical aid.

While only 11 per cent think that Japan should join forces with the US in the possible event of a conflict.

Shinako Oyakawa, a person who is aware of local politics in Japan’s most southerly prefecture, said, “People in general do not want war and I would say that most people in Okinawa are opposed to the Japanese military getting involved in any conflict over Taiwan.”

Speaking exclusively to DW, Oyakawa added, “Fighting there would have a direct influence on people here as Taiwan is just one hour’s flight from Okinawa. And the people of Okinawa experienced just how brutal war can be back in 1945. No one wants to see that happen again. But if Japan became involved that is exactly what would happen.”

The other side of the spectrum

While an overwhelming majority do not want Japan to involve in the conflict, some right-wingers think otherwise.

The acting secretary of the Society for the Dissemination of Historical Fact, Hiromichi Moteki, said, “I absolutely believe that Japan should work with the Americans to assist Taiwan.”

He explained, “These are both democratic nations that are our friends and allies and if Japan does not come to their assistance in a time of need, then we will lose their confidence and who will help Japan when we are threatened?”

