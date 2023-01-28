State of emergency in New Zealand's Auckland amid rains and floods; shocking video goes viral

Following heavy rains and floods in New Zealand’s Auckland city which have wreaked havoc on the daily lives of the people, the administration has now declared a state of emergency in the region for the next seven days. While addressing the media, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown noted that the decision has been against the backdrop of the damage and disruption caused by the severe weather condition, adding that time will be taken to enable emergency services and response agencies. In the meantime, the widespread damage from floods and rains has affected people, infrastructure and emergency services to a great extent, leaving many in a distressed condition.

Several shocking videos have also come up from different corners of the city including airports, roads, and localities. The visuals show vehicles stalling on the flood-affected roads, while people walk in knee-length water. The Auckland airport was also closed due to the flooding, leaving several travellers stranded.

One such video has been shared by Now This News which gives multiple views of the flood-affected city.

Take a look:

Auckland, New Zealand, declared a state of emergency after approx 10 inches of rain fell in one day pic.twitter.com/TfHTRRfjgk — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 28, 2023

Users shared their wishes for the people of Auckland. A user wrote, "Heartbroken for those in Auckland. Stay safe", while another user wrote, "My heart goes out to all my #Auckland friends and family."

"Hope everything will be fine in Auckland!," a user commented.

Many people also took to their social media handles and shared their experiences while being in the city.

According to the local media, the city received 75% of its normal summer rainfall, which is seemingly 10 inches in just 15 hours, thus leading to massive flooding. While people continue to struggle amid such conditions, the administration has already begun evacuations and emergency shelters have been also set up across the city. At the same time, several flights have been also cancelled leaving many stranded at the airport and some also onboard the plane.

