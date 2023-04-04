Stanford University students create AR glasses that lets users talk to ChatGPT directly

For anyone who believed the advent of GPT-4 was the pinnacle of artificial intelligence, the recent developments that some people have made around GPT-4 and the new and improved ChatGPT is bound to blow their minds. While we are acquainted with using OpenAI’s chatbot in its most rudimentary form, the company’s plugins and APIs allow users to take things up a notch or two.

Like allowing users to “talk” with ChatGPT through smart glasses. A few students from Stanford University have done precisely that,, showing the potential of combining NLP generative AI, with AR glasses.

A group of Stanford University students, including Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang, Varun Shenoy, Alix Cui, and Adriano Hernandez, have created RizzGPT, a tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to help people during challenging talks.

The tool makes use of the GPT-4 language model as well as Whisper, an OpenAI speech detection tool, to generate responses to questions asked during the conversation.

The generated answer can be seen while wearing a pair of AR glasses with a monocle. The team has named it’s product as Charisma as a Service or CaaS and thinks it has many possible uses, including assisting individuals with social anxiety, public speaking, and job interviews.

rizzGPT uses Whisper’s AI-based speech recognition to listen to talks and create suitable responses based on the situation. This technology enables rizzGPT to help individuals overcome social anxiety, public speaking, and employment interview preparation, among other things.

The ChatGPT glasses were developed with Brilliant Labs’ Monocle AR technology, which has a wide range of possible applications and demonstrates how AI and AR can be used to solve real-world issues. It will be fascinating to see how this technology develops and what effect it has on society in the future.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.