Stalked via AirTag? Google and Apple are finally coming with a 'solution'

After multiple reports of stalking via Apple’s AirTag emerged from around the world, the cell phone giant has reportedly collaborated with Google to formulate prevention plan.

According to reports, the two companies on Tuesday submitted a proposal to establish guidelines for preventing secret tracking through the Bluetooth devices which were aimed at helping in finding lost keys, monitoring luggage, and locating other items that are prone to being misplaced.

By the end of this year, the two companies want to have a strategy in place. The fix will reportedly come via software upgrades for iPhones and Android phones, which would be released by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), an organisation that develops internet standards.

The manufacturers of monitoring goods like the AirTag, such as Tile, Chipolo, and Pebblebee, as well as Samsung, which sells the most Android smartphones globally, also support the idea.

Since its launch in 2021, the $30 AirTag has gained popularity. However, police have received reports of stalkers using the gadgets to follow former romantic interests and other individuals who are unaware they are being followed.

As stated by Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering for Android, “Bluetooth trackers have produced tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential for illegal tracking, which requires industry-wide action to solve.”

Apple has also acknowledged the danger of misusing the gadgets. In response, the business has launched a number of features, such as notifications that alert iPhone owners if a location tag that is not connected to their devices is travelling with them and a software for Android smartphones that can identify unauthorised AirTag tracking.

However, Apple and Google now want to take a new industry standard — one that they claim will help fight surveillance — a step further.

The Safety Net Project’s senior director, Erica Olsen, praised the initiative to establish an industry standard because she believes it will assist protect victims of abusive relationships and other persons who have been the target of stealth technologies.

“These new standards will minimize opportunities for abuse of this technology and decrease the burden on survivors in detecting unwanted trackers,” Olsen said.

The tech-giants have also announced that they will accept recommendations and suggestions for two months before starting to address and incorporate changes.

