Sri Lanka's Supreme Court overturns President Maithripala Sirisena's order on dissolution of parliament

Colombo: The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka on Tuesday overturned President Maithripala Sirisena's move to dissolve the parliament, and ordered a halt to preparations for snap elections.

The decision was the latest dramatic twist in the crisis that has gripped Sri Lanka since Sirisena sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on 26 October and replaced him with former strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse.

The three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice Nalin Perera read out the landmark decision to a packed court that was guarded by hundreds of heavily armed police and commandos.