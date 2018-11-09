Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena dissolves parliament, clears way for snap election two years ahead of schedule

Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved Sri Lanka's parliament on Friday hours after his party announced he did not have a majority to get his prime minister nominee through the legislature, a minister said.

Sirisena signed an official notification dismissing the 225-member Assembly with effect from midnight, clearing the way for a snap election nearly two years ahead of schedule, the minister said asking not to be named.

"The election is likely to be held in early January," the minister said after the United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) said they were eight legislators short of a majority in the 225-member Assembly that remains suspended.