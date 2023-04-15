Sri Lanka's bondholders submits first debt restructuring proposal to government

Washington: A committee of foreign private creditors of Sri Lanka submitted its first proposal for debt restructuring to the government of the island nation to restructure more than $12 billion in outstanding debts, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation,

After the island country of 22 million people went into financial default more than a year ago, this is the first bondholder proposal. One of the individuals, who requested anonymity because the conversations are private, described the suggestion as a first step in engaging with the national authorities.

An inquiry for comments was not immediately answered by government representatives. The creditor committee’s representative declined to comment.

