Sri Lankan protests: Where is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?

Reports have surfaced that luggage was rushed on to the Sri Lanka Navy Ship Gajabahu anchored at the Colombo Port. Besides, earlier, a viral video on social media showed a VIP motorcade reaching the Colombo international airport where a SriLanka Airlines aircraft was parked

New Delhi: Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s whereabouts was not known after he was moved out of his residence on Friday ahead of Saturday’s protests during which thousands of irate anti-government protesters stormed into his official residence in Colombo.

Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

According to sources, the President had been moved out of his residence on Friday, in anticipation of Saturday’s protests. His whereabouts was unknown as protesters have now occupied both his office and official residence.

Reports have surfaced that luggage was rushed on to the Sri Lanka Navy Ship Gajabahu anchored at the Colombo Port, News 1st channel reported on Saturday.

“The Harbour Master at the Colombo Port said that a group boarded the SLNS Sindurala and SLNS Gajabahu and left the port,” it added.

Footage circulated on Social Media claim that luggage belonging to the President was hurriedly packed into a Navy Ship (SLNS Gajabahu) at the Colombo Port. #DailyMirror #SriLanka #SLnews pic.twitter.com/S07NRvZDZx — DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 9, 2022

He said he cannot provide details of the manifest or about those who boarded the vessels, the channel said.

Earlier, a viral video on social media showed a VIP motorcade reaching the Colombo international airport where a SriLanka Airlines aircraft was parked.

VIP vehicles were seen speeding on the Colombo-Negombo highway towards the Airport. pic.twitter.com/NFmq90fC6U — DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office.

At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters – some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets – who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Protesters who climbed the walls of the President’s house are now occupying it without damaging any property or indulging in acts of violence. Video footage from inside the building showed hundreds of protesters packing into rooms and corridors, while hundreds also milled around the grounds outside. Some video clips showed scores of people taking a dip in the presidential palace pool.

A group of his own parliamentarians have addressed a letter to President Rajapaksa, urging him to step down and appoint a new prime minister and an all-party government.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

With input from agencies

Also read:

Watch | Protestors swim in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s pool, enter kitchen after storming his official residence

Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agrees to quit in biggest political turmoil

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters storm official residence

How Sri Lanka’s financial crisis offers insights into troubled economies

Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks Russia to provide fuel, resume tourist flights

Sri Lanka is bankrupt, crisis to drag through 2023: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Why Sri Lanka has been forced to keep its schools shut?

'Go home Gota' chants reverberate in Sri Lanka as protesters demand president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down

Sri Lankan delegation set to meet IMF officials in Washington

Sri Lanka seeks bridging finance from India till IMF bailout, say sources

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks India's help for cooking gas supply

'Sri Lanka's economic outlook uncertain, needs urgent policy measures', says World Bank

Sri Lanka defaults on its $51 billion external debt, calls it 'last resort' as country runs out of foreign exchange