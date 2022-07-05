Sri Lanka is bankrupt, crisis to drag through 2023: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka is currently almost completely without petrol and the government has shut down non-essential public services in an effort to conserve fuel
Colombo: Sri Lanka is bankrupt and the acute pain of its unprecedented economic crisis will linger until at least the end of next year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament Tuesday.
The island nation's 22 million people have endured months of galloping inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.
Wickremesinghe said the once-prosperous country will go into deep recession this year and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine will continue.
"We will have to face difficulties in 2023 as well," the premier said. "This is the truth. This is the reality."
He said Sri Lanka's ongoing bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund depended on finalising a debt restructuring plan with creditors by August.
"We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country," Wickremesinghe said.
"Due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to them separately. Only when (the IMF) are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement."
The IMF last week said more work was needed to set the nation's finances right and repair its runaway fiscal deficit before a deal could be struck on a funding arrangement to address its balance of payments crisis.
Sri Lanka is currently almost completely without petrol and the government has shut down non-essential public services in an effort to conserve fuel.
The United Nations estimates that about 80 percent of the public are skipping meals to cope with food shortages and record prices.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Senior Indian government officials arrive in Colombo to meet with Sri Lanka's top leadership and assess economic crisis
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament said that the Indian delegation will arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday while adding that Delhi had stretched its maximum thus far by providing $4 billion worth of emergency assistance since January
Watch: People cling to bus amid fuel shortage in Sri Lanka
The viral video, which has received more than 42,000 views so far, was recorded by a biker who was following the bus.
India hands over humanitarian aid worth SLR 3 billion to Sri Lanka
The consignment comprised 14,700 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 250 MT of milk powder and 38 MT of medicines donated by the people of India