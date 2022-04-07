Sri Lanka: People protest outside Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence amid unrest
Anti-government protests continue to take place in Sri Lanka, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis
Colombo: Amid the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka following the economic crisis, several people protested outside the residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis.
Meanwhile, the 66th convention and exhibition of Travel Agent Association India (TAAI) which was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka from April 19 to April 22 has been postponed due to ongoing economic turmoil in Sri Lanka.
The island nation is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka's currency has also been devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.
The economy of Sri Lanka that has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID pandemic is now in the throes of a spiraling crisis, with shortages of medicines and food and long power cuts.
Further, an emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka from Tuesday because of the severe drug shortage in the country. This decision was announced after an emergency general committee meeting of the country's Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) to discuss the imposition of the emergency law and the severe drug shortage, the Daily Mirror reported.
