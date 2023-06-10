World

Sri Lanka lifts import restrictions on 286 items as economic woes eases

India has extended multi-pronged assistance to Sri Lanka during the peak of its economic and humanitarian crisis in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and as an earnest friend and partner of Sri Lanka.

FP Staff June 10, 2023 19:48:09 IST
Sri Lanka lifts import restrictions on 286 items as economic woes eases

A vendor counts currency notes as she sells vegetables at a market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June. 1, 2023. -AP

In a clear sign that the island nation is slowly but surely emerging from its worst economic crisis in decades, the Sri Lankan government announced on Saturday that the country has lifted import restrictions on nearly 300 items with immediate effect.

The island off India’s southern coast plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out. The government limited imports of more than 3,200 items, including seafood, electronics, and even musical instruments.

In April 2022, Sri Lanka declared its international debt default due to the forex crisis.

Related Articles

Sri

Sri Lankan cricketers, lawmakers thank 'big brother' India for another $1 billion line of credit amid political crisis

Sri

Why Sri Lanka’s four-day week for government employees doesn’t mean less work

Sri Lanka’s economic situation has improved after it secured a USD 3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March. The IMF lifeline helped Sri Lanka bolster its foreign exchange reserves and stabilise the spiralling inflation.

“With the economy stabilising, import restrictions on 286 items have been lifted from Friday midnight,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“Restrictions on 928 items will continue, including vehicle imports, which were banned in March 2020,” the statement said.

“Imported goods can help moderate prices by providing consumers with options and lower cost alternatives,” Shehan Semasinghe, the Minister of State for Finance, said.

In August last year, Sri Lanka slapped a ban on the import of 300 consumer items like chocolates, perfumes, and shampoos to tackle its economic woes.

Sri Lanka’s reserves grew by an impressive 26 per cent to touch USD 722 million in May, while the currency also rose by 24 per cent this year, according to central bank data.

The positive signs notwithstanding, Sri Lanka’s path to complete economic recovery is still arduous.

The country needs to complete debt restructuring talks with its creditors, notably China, India, and Japan, and implement key economic reforms by ahead of the first IMF review in September.

The IMF bailout, the 17th in Sri Lanka’s history, called for hard economic reforms such as tax hikes, utility rate hikes and divesting loss-making state business enterprises, which have been met with stiff political opposition.

India extended lines of credit worth over USD 4 billion to Colombo in diverse sectors including the supply of essential items, petroleum, fertilisers, development of railways, infrastructure, defence sector and renewable energy, according to the Indian High Commission here.

Sri Lanka’s unprecedented financial crisis in 2022 also sparked a political turmoil in the country, leading to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 10, 2023 19:48:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ex-Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa quizzed over hidden cash stash
World

Ex-Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa quizzed over hidden cash stash

Protesters occupied his presidential palace for several days, discovering 17.5 million rupees ($48,000) hidden in Rajapaksa's private quarters that they later turned over to police

Sri Lanka willing to enhance bilateral trade with India in INR
World

Sri Lanka willing to enhance bilateral trade with India in INR

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during which he discussed steps to attract Indian investments to his country

Sri Lanka's local body polls postponed indefinitely due to cash crunch: Election Commission 
World

Sri Lanka's local body polls postponed indefinitely due to cash crunch: Election Commission 

The Election Commission’s director general Saman Sri Ratnayake said that the next date for holding elections would be announced only after the Treasury confirms the disbursal of funds.