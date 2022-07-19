Sri Lanka: Indian official injured in 'unprovoked assault', High Commission urges nationals to remain aware

'Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Centre, sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near Colombo,' the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said

New Delhi: A senior Indian government official posted in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said on Tuesday.

"Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Centre, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near Colombo," the High Commission said.

The High Commission also urged Indian nationals to remain aware of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements and activities accordingly. The matter has been brought to the attention of the Sri Lankan authorities, it said.

Officials of @IndiainSL met in the morning Mr. Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Center, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near #Colombo. Matter brought to attention of authorities in #SriLanka. (1/ pic.twitter.com/tUc0SOq0Gd — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 19, 2022

'The relations between the people of India and Sri Lanka have always been cordial and friendly," it added.

Relations between the people of 🇮🇳 and 🇱🇰 have always been cordial and friendly. In the current situation, #Indian nationals in #SriLanka are requested to remain aware of latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. You may contact us when required.(2/ — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 19, 2022



India committed $3.8 billion to Sri Lanka

Earlier this month Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India has committed $3.8 billion for the support of Sri Lanka during the latter's economic crisis which had been building up over a period of time.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a neighbourhood first policy where the government makes special efforts to try and support the country's neighbours in a manner that meets their requirements.

"In the case of Sri Lanka, we have given them a line of credit which has kept essential commodities flowing to them from India over the last several months. We also gave them a line of credit for the purchase of fuel. At the moment, our focus is on helping them recover."

Unrest in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been witnessing public unrest due to the unprecedented economic crisis followed by political turmoil in the country. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday imposed an emergency ahead of the key election on Wednesday to pick a new president.

Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as the acting president on 15 July after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then to Singapore from where he resigned in the face of public revolt against his government's mishandling of the country's economy, imposed the emergency as protests demanding his resignation continued in most parts of the country.

Wickremesinghe, who is contesting the election, has defended imposing an emergency, saying it was required in Sri Lanka in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to life of the community.

He has asked the security forces not to allow violent anti-government protests ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.