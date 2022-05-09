Sri Lanka economic crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid violent protests

Along with the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's health minister Prof Channa Jayasumana also handed over his letter of resignation to the President

Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from the post of Sri Lankan Prime Minister on Monday as the country faces its worst economic crisis. The resignation of the Sri Lankan PM comes following the anti-government protests that have gained momentum across the island nation.

Along with the Prime Minister, Sri Lanka's health minister Prof Channa Jayasumana also handed over his letter of resignation to the President.

Till date, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had defied calls for their resignation even as the economic crisis and protests against the government gained steamed every passing day.

As per reports, Mahinda Rajapaksa took the decision to step down from the post of Prime Minister of the country after his younger brother and President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in a special meeting, requested him to resign from the power as a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan authorities Monday imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops were deployed in the capital after pro-government groups attacked protesters outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 78 people injured.

The violence occurred after reports that Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to stand down as Prime Minister, as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Curfew was imposed island-wide with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media.

Earlier, the Rajapaksa brothers have appealed to the people to exercise restraint and remember that violence only begets violence, saying the economic crisis needs an economic solution which his government is committed to resolving.

On 6 May, 2022, a special Cabinet meeting was convened after which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka with effect from Friday midnight. It was the second time that an emergency was declared in the island nation in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Since 9 April, 2022, thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across the country, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

Inputs from agencies

