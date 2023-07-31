In an unpleasant turn of events, sports radio host Michael Sorce, widely known as Don Geronimo, was fired from his position at radio station WBIG-FM for uttering ‘sexist’ remarks towards a female reporter. As per the New York Post, Sharla McBride – a WUSA9 reporter from Washington D.C. – was covering the Washington Commanders, an American football team on assignment when Geronimo called her a ‘Barbie’ and ‘a cheerleader’ on air. “Hey look, Barbie’s here. Hi, Barbie girl,” Geronimo shouted towards McBride, adding, “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader.”

Fox News report states that the comments have resulted in the Commanders barring iHeartMedia, WBIG Radio’s parent company from the team’s training camp facilities in Virginia.

When were the comments made?

Geronimo made the comments while co-hosting alongside Crash Young. Later, as the broadcast continued, Geronimo spotted McBride again and remarked that she was the woman Young thought was “tight.”

“Yah. I screamed tight when she was …” Young said before being cut off. Geronimo, on his part, added that he thought she was a “cheerleader”.

However, the context surrounding the word ‘tight’ remains unclear.

As a result of this event, the radio station parted ways with Geronimo. In 2022, the parent company, iHeartMedia signed a three-year partnership with the Commanders. Aaron Hyland, Region President at iHeartMedia, declared in a statement to the Washington Post, “After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG.” He further added, “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.”

McBride felt ‘insulted and embarrassed’

McBride acknowledged that she was hurt by the comments made. In an interview with ESPN, she said that upon hearing remarks made about her on the radio show, she felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed. She added, “In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while doing my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders’ swift response in handling this matter.”

Geronimo tweeted he wouldn’t comment on the situation. “At this time I will not comment on the events of the last few days,” he captioned the post.

Check out the tweet:

At this time I will not be providing comment on the events of the last few days. I am consulting with my advisors as to my options moving forward, including an accurate reflection of the situation. Thx -d. — DonGeronimoShow (@DonGeronimoShow) July 30, 2023

On the work front, Geronimo served as a prominent voice in local radio for decades. He is well known for his sports broadcasts, which include “guy talk” radio as half of “The Don and Mike Show”.