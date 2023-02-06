While many of us dream of winning the lottery or getting an unexpected windfall in our lives, one man in Spain found a fortune while he was renovating his home. Toño Piñeiro, a builder based in Valencia, was stunned when he found six Nesquik canisters filled with notes amounting to nearly £47,000 (Rs 46.8 lakh) while he was fixing up his house.

But his joy at finding the unexpected treasure was short-lived. He went to the bank to deposit the notes, only to be informed that the currency was outdated.

As per the media reports, the bank officials informed him that the old notes were discontinued by the Bank of Spain nearly 20 years ago. Toño Piñeiro tried to find a solution for this. He told media outlet Daily Star, “I called them, but they told me that it was no longer possible.” However, the builder was not left empty-handed. He managed to bag £30,000 (around Rs 29.8 lakh) after trading in some more up-to-date currency. He added that this amount paid for the new roof. The Spaniard said that he thinks that the containers were kept hidden to avoid humidity. Piñeiro stated, “The last ones were somewhat damaged, but the others weren’t, they were ironed, it was incredible.”

According to Piñeiro, the house was abandoned for four decades before he discovered it listed on Facebook and bought it. The Valencia-based builder said that he is going to keep some of the notes as souvenirs.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. In 2008, a contractor named Bob Kitts had found $182,000 (nearly Rs 1.5 crore) in Depression-era currency hidden in a bathroom wall.

But he had to split the unexpected discovery with the homeowner Amanda Reece and 21 descendants of a wealthy businessman Patrick Dunne. Kitts and Reece had gotten into a dispute with each other after Reece offered him 10 percent of the amount, but he wanted to get 40 percent. Ultimately, Kitts could manage to get a few thousand dollars.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.