Spain letter bombs: Elderly man arrested over high-profile attacks including Prime Minister

ISTANBUL: A 74-year-old man was arrested in Spain on suspicion of sending letter bombs to high-profile targets, including the country’s prime minister.

Police and the interior ministry in a statement said that the Spanish citizen was taken into custody in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain in connection with the letter bombs. A search is being carried out by investigators at his home.

Letters were reportedly sent to the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to Spain’s defence ministry and to an air base near Madrid from which Spain has sent weapons to Ukraine.

However, no one was killed by the six letter bombs sent in late November and early December to various places in Spain. After the incident, police had stepped up security at government buildings and embassies in December after six devices were sent to targets that also included the defence minister, an airbase near Madrid, and a weapons company that manufactures the C90 rocket launchers that have been donated to Ukraine.

“This person was very active on social networks and according to National Police investigators, he has technical and computer expertise,” an interior ministry statement said.

“Although it is presumed that the detainee made and sent the explosive devices alone, the police do not rule out the participation or influence of other people.”

The arrest came after a weekend report in the New York Times which indicted the involvement of Russian military intelligence officers who had “directed” associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out the campaign in Spain.

