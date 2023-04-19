'Space portal' in Alaska skies is actually frozen SpaceX rocket fuel

London: Fans of the northern lights were amazed to see a tiny blue spiral galaxy-like object appeared in the Alaskan sky’s aroura.

The sky spiral was generated by extra fuel released from a SpaceX rocket that had launched from California about three hours earlier, despite the fact that it may have appeared to be a doorway or the start of an alien invasion.

There are instances when rockets need their fuel ejected. (dropped from the aircraft).

Don Hampton, a research associate professor of space physics and director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, said that when they do this at high altitudes, the fuel condenses into ice.

“And if it’s in the sunshine, you can see it as a type of large cloud that occasionally has swirls when you’re on the ground in the dark,” he said.

On Friday, April 14, the rocket was launched from the Californian Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Given how uncommon it was, it wasn’t surprising when the swirl appeared and set off a “internet storm” after being captured on the all-sky time-lapse camera of the Geophysical Institute.

Todd Salat, a professional photographer, was equally as impressed by the “really cool looking spiral thing.”

He continued, “This entire event took place as it passed over Alaska during a stunning aurora display, stunning many night-watchers including myself.”

“Believe me, I was initially very confused. Although I now realise it may be explained using rocket science, I truly loved the eerie sense of the unknown both during and shortly after the event.

The blue spiral was visible over sections of Alaska because to the polar launch, the timing of the fuel drop, and other factors.

It comes as Elon Musk’s SpaceX prepares to launch the most potent rocket system in the world for the second time this week. The first launch attempt was abandoned after a problem occurred just before liftoff.

On Thursday, April 20, between 8.28 a.m. local time (2.28 p.m. in the UK) and 9.30 a.m. (3.30 p.m. in the UK), a launch will take place from southern Texas.

