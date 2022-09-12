South Koreans dance to Indian songs during Thanksgiving festival; internet reacts

The talented group of young South Korean men and women showed its amazing dance in an event which was organised to mark the Chuseok festival, which is a Korean Thanksgiving festival.

Hindi film songs have become even more popular since the advent of social media. People from all over the globe are now being seen shaking a leg to the popular Bollywood songs on social media these days. This time, a group of South Koreans were seen grooving to the famous songs “Nagada Sang Dho”’ and “Tattad Tattad” from the 2013 Bollywood movie “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela”. The talented group of young South Korean men and women showed their amazing dance moves in an event which was organised to mark Chuseok, which is a Korean Thanksgiving festival. The video was shared on Instagram, and it currently has more than 1.3 million views and 197,338 likes. “It is always great to see foreigners embracing your culture,” wrote the account which posted the clip.

The performance of the dancers was highly appreciated in the comments section. “Wow, wonderful dancing, and all the dancers are highly talented,” a user commented.

Many people sent their love and appreciation to South Korea from India. A person wrote, “Awesome, love from India.”

Several people felt very proud as Indians to see people from other nations grooving to Hindi songs. “What a proud moment for our nation India,” an account said.

The Chuseok festival is also known as Hangavi, which means mid-autumn festival or harvest moon festival. It is celebrated with a three-day holiday in South Korea.

In a similar incident, the famous Bollywood song “Kala Chashma” was played during a wedding in Norway, and Quick Style, an all men dance group, gave a killer performance on it.

In the video, the highly impressed guests can be seen cheering the talented dancers as they show their brilliant dance moves. “If this is not how my wedding is going to be, then, I am not going there,” a user commented. Another wrote, “Me during the first 3 seconds: how did it get 3 million likes? Me after 15 Secs: how Boy? That deserves more 5 million likes.”

