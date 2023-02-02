South Korean iPhone users lose lawsuit accusing Apple of purposely slowing down older phones
A judge ruled against South Korean iPhone users who sued Apple for batterygate and planned obsolescence, without any detailed grounds. In other countries where similar lawsuits were filed, Apple had to pay massive fines.
In a major blow to consumers all around the world fighting planned obsolescence, South Korean iPhone customers lost a lawsuit against Apple on Thursday that accused the Cupertino-based tech giant of purposefully slowing down the performance of older devices in order to push customers to buy new ones.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled against 9,800 iPhone users in South Korea, who had taken Apple to court. The court ruled against the petition without providing detailed grounds, and ordered the plaintiffs to pay the legal fees by the court’s proceedings.
The long-running “batterygate” scandal began in 2017, when claims surfaced that the global tech giant intentionally slowed the performance of some iPhone models in order to save device battery life.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2018, claims that Apple not only but also lied about the fact that iPhone batteries struggle to run the latest iOS software. Rather than recalling the devices or providing replacement batteries, Apple recommended consumers to download the most recent software upgrades.
The plaintiffs claimed that their iPhones malfunctioned and slowed down as a result of the upgrades. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 devices were the most vulnerable devices.
Apple first denied intentionally slowing down iPhones because of batteries. However, the business later stated that it did so to save battery life and that the step was not intended to encourage consumers to purchase new ones.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Going once, going twice, sold! Why has Elon Musk's Twitter auctioned a neon bird sign, coffee machines and N95 masks?
Twitter completed its 27-hour auction of ‘surplus corporate assets’ such as tables, chairs and even coffee machines. The sale is seen as Elon Musk’s attempt to boost the company’s revenue, which has been in the doldrums in recent times
Twitter revokes blue ticks for Taliban leaders after widespread online row
The purchase of Twitter blue ticks by Taliban officials had sparked a major controversy with a host of users voicing their concerns on the micro-blogging social media platform
As NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaches out Asia, China and North Korea warn it's going too far
North Korea condemned his visits to South Korea and Japan, saying that NATO was trying to put its “military boots in the region” and attempting to pressure America’s Asian allies into providing weapons to Ukraine.