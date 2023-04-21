South Korea wages war to nail narcos as kids continue to fall prey

Seoul: A week after reports of drug gangs spiking children’s drinks with narcotics came to South Korea, the government in Seoul declared war against illegal narcotics.

Last week, seven students were offered free drinks outside their schools with “salesmen-like” people saying that consuming it would help them “study better.”

The students later showed symptoms of drug abuse and tested positive for illicit narcotics tests. The crime did not end there. Parents of the children who were allegedly offered laced drinks were later blackmailed by the gang with the threat that they will turn the families in to the police.

Before the police were alerted, the gang tried to extort 100 million South Korean won ($75,500) from one parent, it was revealed.

According to the Straits Times, four of the suspects claimed that they were not aware that the drinks were spiked.

Govt launches new narcotics unit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered his ministers to identify and act against drug abuse, especially among teenagers.

He said that he personally found it “alarming” that youngsters can obtain narcotics easily in the country.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Yeol said, “A decade ago, Korea had a status as a drug-free country thanks to coordination between law-enforcement agencies, such as prosecutors, the police, the coast guard, health authorities and customs officials.”

“But at some point, the government became complacent in a way that illegal drugs began to destroy not only ordinary people’s minds, but also the hopes and dreams of our younger generations,” he added.

This week the government also launched a new narcotics unit containing 840 officials from across agencies. The new measures will include a crackdown on online adverts for illegal narcotics.

The government will also limit doctors from prescribing large units of drugs to patients.

South Korea seeks China’s help

The gang involved in lacing children’s drinks involves two Chinese nationals. So, the South Korean police have reached out to authorities in China to help them track down the two individuals.

Based on an internal investigation, the police suspect that the latest case could involve a voice-phishing ring based in China.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.