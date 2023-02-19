South Korea, US stage combined air drill in response to North Korea missile launch
Seoul: South Korea and the United States held a combined air drill involving a US strategic bomber on Sunday in response to North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korea’s military said.
The move came a day after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a “surprise” drill to confirm the weapon’s reliability. It flew over 900km (560 miles) for 67 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan.
It may be noted that the UN Security Council has already banned North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes. But despite this, North Korea has not stopped Pyongyang from continuing with its weapons development and holding elaborate military parades to show them off.
