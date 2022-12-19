South Korea: Sea level rises nearly 10 cm over 33 years due to climate change
Data gathered from 21 observation posts throughout the nation's coastal regions was used as the basis for the analysis
Seoul: Climate change has caused the sea level in South Korea to rise by almost 10 cm during the last 33 years, government data revealed on Monday.
According to the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency, between 1989 and 2021, the average coastal surface height of the nation increased by 9.9 cm, with an average annual growth of 3.01 mm, said Yonhap News Agency.
The statistics showed that the southern sea experienced a 2.55 mm annual increase, while the yellow sea experienced a 3.08 mm annual increase and the east sea experienced a 3.53 mm annual increase.
According to the data from the oldest post in the southwestern city of Mokpo, the sea level climbed 15.4 cm over the past 62 years, or 2.49 mm per year, the agency said.
With inputs from agencies
