South Korea planning joint nuclear exercises with US to combat threat from China, North Korea

Seoul: With North Korea trying to increase the intensity of its missile testing program and enlarge its nuclear arsenal, South Korea and the United States (US) are planning to conduct joint exercises using American nuclear assets.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said this in an interview with the Chosun Ilbo newspaper of South Korea.

Yoon’s revelation about South Korea’s plan for joint nuclear exercises with the US came a day after North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un said that his government intends to develop new intercontinental ballistic missiles and increase its nuclear arsenal to counter the US.

According to Yoon, the joint exercises will aim to ensure more effective implementation of the “extended deterrence” of the US and enhance the ability of the US military to deter a possible attack by North Korea or its sponsor China.

“The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointed conducted by South Korea and the United States,” Yoon said.

