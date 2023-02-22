Race to 6G: South Korea hopes to be the first country to launch 6G, targets rollout by 2028

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology of South Korea revealed on Monday that it intends to deploy a commercial 6G network service in 2028. According to sources, the rollout will be two years quicker than originally planned.

South Korea also hopes to be the first country to adopt 6G technology, and expects its device manufacturers like Samsung and LG to work accordingly.

For those interested, South Korea was also the first country to launch a commercial 5G network. Similarly, Samsung launched, the first 5G-enabled smartphone, back in 2019, in the form of the Galaxy S10 5G.

The country will create its own 6G network service by using cutting-edge technology and software, as well as bolstering its network supply chain. To accomplish this, the South Korean government would incentivise local firms to develop materials and components in order to construct the 6G network as soon as it is revealed.

South Korea has been in a race of sorts with the US, Taiwan and China to launch the first publicly or rather commercially available 6G network. Of these countries, South Korea faces a tough challenge from China and Taiwan. However, given the embargoes and sanctions imposed on China, there is a very good chance that the Chinese development of 6G networks gets hampered in some way or the other.

The supply chain network is put under additional strain because the project is estimated to be valued 625.3 billion won (about $482.1 million). South Korea has Asia’s fourth-largest economy and will have 25.9 per cent of 5G patents in 2022, trailing only China (26.8 per cent). In comparison, earlier 4G technology development was controlled mostly by US and European firms.

South Korea hopes to surpass other countries by acquiring world-class 6G network equipment and launching the technology. In addition, the government plans to raise the share of 6G patents to 30 per cent or higher. Early implementation of 6G technology will assist South Korea in leapfrogging the global competition for future network infrastructure to satisfy future needs.

Also read: 5G mobile services likely in about a month, 6G in pipeline

For many, 6G networks and speed holds the key to the next phase of communication. According to Zhang Yongtao, deputy general manager of Ericsson China Technology Department, 6G would merge the virtual and real worlds. He believes that 6G will move holographic communication from science fiction to reality.

India, meanwhile, plans to launch its 6G networks by 2030, or earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.