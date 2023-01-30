South Korea drops indoor anti-Covid mask mandate amid concerns over spike in infection

SEOUL: South Korea has on Monday scrapped a face mask mandate for most indoor public places. The move was taken after fresh Covid cases show signs of a slowdown in last few days. However, many residents prefer to continue the practices considering “possible” spike in further infection.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday, though coverings will still be required on transport and in medical facilities.

Han said that the lifting of the face-covering rules will take effect on January 30.

Speaking during a COVID response meeting, the prime minister said “The daily number of new infections is continuing to decline and despite concerns over a spike in cases in China, the situation here is under control without major troubles,”.

“I’d thought it was kind of meaningless we had to put the masks on just to enter and leave a restaurant, so it’s nice that has changed now,” said Yoon Seok-jun, a 30-year-old office worker at Gwanghwamun told Reuters.

Kim Jae-jin, 28, also said he was glad he could now work out at a gym without wearing a face mask. Still, he said he will continue putting on the coverings in most public facilities.”It would be much more comfortable to run on treadmill but I am still concerned about a new respiratory disease after COVID,” Reuters quoted Kim, an office worker as saying.

Experts raised concerns over the move saying that the relaxation in rules coupled with the upcoming holidays could result in a sudden spike in new cases.

South Korea has scrapped almost all its pandemic-related precautions except a seven-day isolation rule for those testing positive for Coronavirus.

