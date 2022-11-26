South Korea: Couple left dead baby in kimchi container for 3 years, Police say

Pocheon: South Korean police have detained a couple who allegedly of keeping their deceased infant’s body in a kimchi container for three years in Gyeonggi province’s Pocheon city. The couple has now been arrested after being accused of hiding their infant daughter in a plastic kimchi container.

The Korea Herald reported that the police stated that the couple hid their 15-month-old daughter for three years when she died. The child’s mother initially denied that she had killed the baby and instead claimed that she had abandoned her on the streets.

During her interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime that she along with her husband had hid the baby’s body. The report suggested the container used by the couple to hide the body was just 35 centimetres long, 24 centimetres wide, and 17 centimetres tall.

The incident came to light when the police found out that the child was not enrolled in preschool or getting health checks. The child’s death went unnoticed until then.

A few days later, on 27 October, police filed a report after making numerous unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with the infant’s mother. The woman was later arrested on suspicion of violating child welfare rules, according to the Korean Herald.

The cops are suspecting that the woman left the child to die and kept the body hidden at home. When the child’s prison-incarcerated father was freed, he moved the body to his parent’s residence. He then put the body on the rooftop in a plastic kimchi storage container.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and its results are being awaited. Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating the crime’s precise circumstances and the motive behind it.

