How many cups of tea can you make in an hour? While some can only think of making around 30-40 cups of tea, a woman from South Africa has recently created a world record by making 249 cups of tea in just a matter of one hour. Making it to the Guinness World Records, a South African national Ingar Valentyn made around 249 cups of tea with 3 flavours of rooibos tea, a red herbal tea from a plant native to South Africa. Notably, in a bid to boost tourism and celebrate her community, Ingar attempted to set the record by making the most cups of tea in an hour.

Speaking about the record, she had to make at least 150 cups of tea in an hour. With a clear strategy in mind, she used three flavours of rooibos i.e., original, vanilla, and strawberry. Following that, she added four teabags in each teapot which would make four cups of tea. Not to forget, each bag had to be steeped for a minimum of two minutes to make a perfect rooibos tea.

After preparing the first batch, she immediately moved to the next one and completed the entire process in the same way. In just twenty minutes, she had already poured 92 cups, however, was out of clean cups.

It was then that some local students and also participants came to her aid and washed the cups they had drunk from. Finally, at the end of the hour, it was revealed that she made 249 cups of tea in total, meaning over four cups in a minute.

Present at the moment was GWR official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre, who closely examined the process and also ensured that the cups were filled to the minimum level of 142 ml and that too without any waste. “Ingar smashed the record, which was lovely to see, and Wupperthal has to be the most beautiful backdrop I’ve perhaps been on for a record attempt. I’m absolutely gobsmacked,” said Greenacre.

Similarly, speaking on her achievement, Ingar who is among the villagers who lost her home to a massive wildfire in 2018 said, “I’m very excited about the record and for our community of Wupperthal.”

Meanwhile, the record was also shared on the Twitter handle of GWR and the post gained several likes.

