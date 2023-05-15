World

South African military delegation in Moscow to discuss defence cooperation: Russian agency report

Last Thursday the US ambassador to Pretoria Reuben Brigety said that the United States believed weapons and ammunition had been laden onto a Russian freighter that docked at a Cape Town naval base in December

FP Staff May 15, 2023 17:29:04 IST
South African military delegation in Moscow to discuss defence cooperation: Russian agency report

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel stand at the South African military frigate "SAS Mendi" docked at the port in Richards Bay. AFP/representational image

Days after South Africa was accused of secretly sending arms and ammunition to Russia, a military delegation has gone to Moscow, according to Russian news agencies.

South Africa’s Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha is heading a delegation that will discuss “issues relating to military cooperation and interaction” with their Russian counterparts.

Last Thursday the US ambassador to Pretoria Reuben Brigety said that the United States believed weapons and ammunition had been laden onto a Russian freighter that docked at a Cape Town naval base in December.

Related Articles

Russian

Russian Army replaces logistics commander ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russian

Wagner chief complains of ammunition shortage, warns Ukrainian counteroffensive can turn into 'tragedy' for Russia

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosam, in response, said that the matter is being “looked into” and that he will be able to speak about it “in time.”

The US, in turn, has welcomed the country’s proposal to probe the issue.

South Africa has refused to condemn the conflict in Ukraine, which has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage.

The country — an African powerhouse that also wields moral clout for its victory over apartheid — says it wants to stay neutral.

But critics cite a number of recent incidents as evidence of a tilt toward the Kremlin.

On Friday, following the scandal, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with Ramaphosa.

Both leaders agreed to “intensify mutually beneficial ties” according to the Kremlin.

And on Monday, Mbatha “visited educational institution of the ground forces and enterprises of the military-industrial complex” of Russia, agencies said.

“Agreements were reached to further increase cooperation between ground forces in various fields,” Russian agency Interfax said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 15, 2023 17:29:04 IST

TAGS:

also read

India tried to help out in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Jaishankar
India

India tried to help out in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that India has supported others who are trying to take the lead

OPEC's share in India's oil imports falls to all-time low as Russian oil buy peaks
World

OPEC's share in India's oil imports falls to all-time low as Russian oil buy peaks

OPEC made up for as much as 90 per cent of all crude oil India imported at one point of time but this has been sliding since Russian oil became available at discount in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year

Pro-Russia blogger's car 'bombed' in assassination attempt, driver killed
World

Pro-Russia blogger's car 'bombed' in assassination attempt, driver killed

One of the most well-known novelists in Russia, the 47-year-old is known for his engagement in Russian ultranationalist politics. He was a veteran of Russia's brutal battles in Chechnya in the 1990s