South Africa will reach out to G7 countries to explain its ‘neutral stand’ on Russia
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor and two other cabinet members will be deployed to explain the country’s commitment to the non-aligned position.
South Africa has decided to send four of its cabinet ministers to G7 nations to explain the country’s non-aligned position on Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The country’s move to abstain from several United Nations votes to condemn Russia’s actions and refusal to back sides in the ongoing conflict, has angered key trading partners including the US. The move to send envoys to G7 countries came after it faced widespread condemnation for supplying weapons to Russia.
The stance was called into question earlier this month when American Ambassador Reuben Brigety accused South Africa of supplying weapons to Russia, Bloomberg reported.
However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied the allegation.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor and two other cabinet members will be deployed to explain the country’s commitment to the non-aligned position, he said.
“We will continue to maintain an independent foreign policy and will use our presence in international forums to promote dialogue and the peaceful resolution of conflict,” Bloomberg quoted him as saying on Thursday. “As we work to strengthen ties of trade and investment, we also seek to build support for a more inclusive, representative and equitable world order.”
Last month, South Africa’s presidential security advisor said the country was “actively non-aligned” in Russia’s war against Ukraine after U.S. allegations it had supplied weapons to Moscow led to a diplomatic crisis this week.
The U.S. ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety said last month that the was confident a Russian ship under U.S. sanctions had collected weapons from a base near Cape Town in December. Senior U.S. officials had “profound concerns” about South Africa not respecting its professed policy of non-alignment, he added.
A spate of recent events including naval exercises with Russia and China this year and hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have raised questions about South Africa’s stance.
