South Africa supports Russian initiative to create BRICS geological platform for data sharing

Moscow: South Africa has extended its support to the Russian initiative to create a BRICS Geological Platform for data sharing to enable member countries to exchange data on their mineral reserves and extraction technologies, Head of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission of the two countries.

“The creation of this mechanism will allow for the development of cooperation in the field of geology by holding professional discussions on key issues of the industry, will give impetus to the development of mining technologies, the ongoing exchange of knowledge and experience, and will ensure the launch and implementation of joint programs and projects both bilaterally and on a multilateral basis,” Kozlov was quoted by Interfax as saying.

The minister on Tuesday said that the platform will strengthen the cooperation of the geological services of the BRICS countries: Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa.

“We will all receive data on each other’s mineral reserves and mining technologies. This is important because the demand for the mineral resources of the new economy is growing by leaps and bounds: platinum, copper, aluminium, nickel, lithium, cobalt and rare earth metals. We all need exploration of new territories, taking into account the experience, technology and knowledge of each other,” the minister had said on Tuesday.

Russia has proposed to start preparing a joint memorandum on cooperation amongst the heads of geological departments of the BRICS member countries, and then proceed to the development and approval of a comprehensive cooperation program that includes specific areas of joint activities and projects.

BRICS, an economic bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was formed on June 16, 2009. South Africa joined BRICS in December 2010.