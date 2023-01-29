Sony-ic Boom: Sony shifts camera production for US, Europe and Japan out of China to Thailand
The action comes as part of growing efforts by manufacturers to safeguard supply chains by lowering their reliance on China
New Delhi: Sony Group announced that the cameras sold in Japan, US and Europe will now be produced in Thailand instead of China. The action comes as part of growing efforts by manufacturers to safeguard supply chains by lowering their reliance on China.
Up until this point, Sony cameras were exported from Thailand and China.
Sony in a statement stated that it will continue to focus on the Chinese market and has no plans of exiting from China. The company further said that it will continue to produce products in China like TV, game consoles and camera lenses, which will be exported to other countries.
A report by Euromonitor suggested that in 2022, Sony Group sold around 2.11 million units of Alpha series, which are their high-end mirrorless cameras, globally. And out of this, China accounted for 150,000 units, with the rest sold elsewhere.
This indicated that the production done in China has now been shifted to Thailand, reported Nikkei Asia.
Due to China’s zero-COVID policy, the supply chains were disrupted, and for a while now the manufacturing sector has been working to address the issue of heavy reliance on Chinese production.
In 2022, Canon moved some of its camera production back to Japan from China. Within fiscal 2023, Daikin Industries also aimed to create a supply chain that will enable the production of air conditioners without the need for Chinese-made components.
With inputs from agencies
