Some popular delicacies to add to your feast this Easter Sunday

Easter celebrations mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The day calls for grand festivities among the Christian community. The celebrations are usually characterised by mouth-watering delicacies that range from cookies, cakes, sweetbreads, pastries to meat and egg dishes. It is to be noted that the delicacies you find in the feast vary across regions and cultures.

Here we compile some of the delicacies that should definitely be a part of your Easter celebration:

Marzipan Easter Eggs

Easter eggs are decorated to symbolise the empty tomb from which Jesus was resurrected. They are one of the most commonly made Easter delicacies around the world. A mixture using egg white, almonds sugar, and rose water (Marzipan is a confection made of sugar or honey and ground almonds) is first prepared. The yummy mixture is then filled in egg-shaped balls and is decorated with royal icing.

Palappam and Chicken Curry

Palappam is a soft lacy pancake that is made for Easter breakfast in Kerala. Fresh toddy is used as a raising agent for Palappam. In case fresh toddy is not available, dried active yeast is used as a substitute. This is usually eaten with a chicken curry made with Kerala spices. The chicken pieces are slow-cooked along with masalas and coconut milk is added to it once the meat is cooked.

Carrot Cake

Carrot cakes taste like a spice cake that is topped with cream cheese. Caramelised brown sugar is added to the cake mixture and this gives it a sweet taste, along with cream cheese and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves for a perfect flavour.

Chocolate Fudge Cookies

A chocolate lover's delight, chocolate fudge cookies are extremely soft and fudgy in texture. The intense chocolate flavour in the cookie comes from adding a decent amount of dark chocolate in the cookie batter.

Easter Bread

A traditional festive Italian Easter Bread with an egg in the middle of it, is fun to decorate with the family and makes it a great addition to your festive meal.

Which is your favourite Easter delicacy?

